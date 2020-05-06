Mrs. Mildred Bernice "Mimi" Baxter, 86, of Ashville, passed away while surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, May 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Baxter will be held in the future, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Mrs. Baxter is preceded in death by her parents, Sanders Griffin and Alice Davis Griffin; one granddaughter, Meghan "Meggie" Baxter; one grandson, Danny Lee Baxter; two sisters, Mary Tidmore and Sally Minatra; three brothers, Bobby, Benny, and Starlin "Shorty" Griffin; and a stepdaughter, Dee McClanahan. Left to cherish Mrs. Baxter's memory are her husband of 47 years, Gary Baxter of Ashville; three children, Rebecca (Steve) Buker of Ft. Pierce, FL, Sherry (Tony) Baxter of Alexandria, and Mickey (Jeff) Pinkston of Ashville; one stepson, MSgt Keith Baxter, USMC Ret., of Coldwater; two grandchildren, Marine GySgt Michael "Boo" (Pamela) Baxter of Williamsburg, VA, and Stewart "Pinky" (Valerie) Pinkston of Kalispell, MT; seven step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild, Elliana Baxter of Williamsburg, VA; seven step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond (Pat) Griffin of Ohatchee and Jimmy (Jan) Griffin of Southside; five sisters, Margie Noah Chapman of Newnan, GA, Sandra Jean (Clyde) Bolton of Trussville, Helen (Tom) Thomasson of Atlanta, GA, Brenda (Bruce) Burke of Lawrenceville, GA and Deborah Vice of Gadsden; numerous nieces and nephews; a special friend, Tommy Jennings of Ohatchee; and a very close cousin who was much like a sister, Joyce Thomas. Special thanks to Compassus Hospice and Staff. Mrs. Baxter was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Wellington. She and her husband, Gary, built B&G Machine Products, Inc. from the ground up and worked so extremely hard to establish their reputation and business within Calhoun County. Mrs. Baxter was not only a hard-working woman; she was a tough woman who had a huge heart. She cared immensely for others, helping anyone in need and never waivered from her core values and morals. These qualities she was so known for, were passed down to her family over the years as she tended to her "flock", much like a mother hen to her "biddies." She was a helpmate to her husband, working faithfully beside him, substantially helping to provide for her family. Mrs. Baxter was a loving and devoted wife, mother, "Mimi", sister and friend. She was a dedicated woman to her family, in all areas. Although she had many interests and hobbies, helping raise her grandchildren was her utmost favorite. She was known to take them to work with her, while they stayed "under her desk" as she helped rear them into the wonderful, successful individuals they have become today. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, 1735 Highway 77, Southside, AL 35907 or the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Road, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Online condolences to the family may be made at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on May 6, 2020.