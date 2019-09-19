Mildred Sarah Hand of Oxford went to be with her Lord at the age of 95 on September 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. The Reverend Dr. Harris Hand and the Reverend Dr. Leslie Hand will officiate, and burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Mildred was born on August 15, 1924 in Cleburne County, Alabama to Johnnie Asbury Harris and Emma Crumley Harris, and was one of eleven children. Mildred was a woman of very strong faith. She has been affiliated with the Church of God all of her life and has been a member of the House of Prayer Church of God of Oxford since the early 1950's. Mildred served as a faithful Sunday school teacher and choir member for many years. Mildred worked at the G.E plant in Oxford and Anniston Sportswear. After "Retiring" she continued to work for 27 years at Walmart in Oxford. During her last years at Walmart she was the door greeter in the Garden Center where she was well known as "Miss Mildred". Surviving Mildred are two sons, Randall Hand (Rita) of Oxford and Rev. Dr. Harris Hand (Myra) of Fairhope, AL; grandchildren, Suzzane Wade (Ryan), Jennifer Stanley, Todd Hand, Brian Harrison, Rachael Waldhour (Jamie), Rev. Dr. Leslie Hand, and Kevin Hand; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Videra King and Norma Jean Stephens; brother, Elijah Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Murl N. Hand; and her infant son, Steven Mark Hand. The family would like to say a special thanks to Regina Parrish, Margaret Hall, Beverly Odell, and Naomi Sells who served Mrs. Hand as loving caregivers during the past months. They would also like to thank Encompass Hospice (formerly Alacare) for their care during this time. Memorials for Mildred Hand may be given to the House of Prayer Church of God, 18 Hamric Drive East, Oxford, AL, 36203. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 19, 2019