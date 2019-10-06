Milton "Lee" Dodd, 63, stepped into the white light and joined the party on October 4th, 2019 in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Sandy Frost Dodd, daughters Trina Frost of Oxford and Daphne Frost of Albertville, grandchildren Kamryn and Kendall Birchfield of Oxford, Dylan and Sarah Frost of Albertville, brother David Dodd, sisters Teena (Scott) Bradbury, and Davolyn (Dewayne) Walker all of LaneVille Texas, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Leon and Janey Cathy Dodd.
Born on March 26th, 1956 in Kermit, Texas, Lee was a true Texas gentleman that loved his music, guitar and could show anyone up with his Texas Two-Step. He and Sandy had a one of a kind, storybook romance, which is what led him to Anniston. Lee loved their family deeply and unconditionally. He had a passion for life and could light up a room with his blue eyes, big smile and a soul that burned brighter than the sun. There was never a moment when Lee wasn't creating light, no matter the situation. His jokes and laughter were endless, constantly a reminder not to take everything so seriously. Anyone that had the pleasure of knowing him knew that his presence was magical. His positivity and energy were contagious and will be carried on in his honor.
We would like to invite all friends and family to join us in celebrating his life at 3 p.m., Oct. 20, at Oxford Lake, the pavilion by the lake. Come as you are.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Charles Lattuada and the staff of Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 6, 2019