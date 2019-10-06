Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton "Lee" Dodd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Milton "Lee" Dodd, 63, stepped into the white light and joined the party on October 4th, 2019 in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Sandy Frost Dodd, daughters Trina Frost of Oxford and Daphne Frost of Albertville, grandchildren Kamryn and Kendall Birchfield of Oxford, Dylan and Sarah Frost of Albertville, brother David Dodd, sisters Teena (Scott) Bradbury, and Davolyn (Dewayne) Walker all of LaneVille Texas, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Leon and Janey Cathy Dodd.

Born on March 26th, 1956 in Kermit, Texas, Lee was a true Texas gentleman that loved his music, guitar and could show anyone up with his Texas Two-Step. He and Sandy had a one of a kind, storybook romance, which is what led him to Anniston. Lee loved their family deeply and unconditionally. He had a passion for life and could light up a room with his blue eyes, big smile and a soul that burned brighter than the sun. There was never a moment when Lee wasn't creating light, no matter the situation. His jokes and laughter were endless, constantly a reminder not to take everything so seriously. Anyone that had the pleasure of knowing him knew that his presence was magical. His positivity and energy were contagious and will be carried on in his honor.

We would like to invite all friends and family to join us in celebrating his life at 3 p.m., Oct. 20, at Oxford Lake, the pavilion by the lake. Come as you are.

The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Charles Lattuada and the staff of Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.

Milton "Lee" Dodd, 63, stepped into the white light and joined the party on October 4th, 2019 in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Sandy Frost Dodd, daughters Trina Frost of Oxford and Daphne Frost of Albertville, grandchildren Kamryn and Kendall Birchfield of Oxford, Dylan and Sarah Frost of Albertville, brother David Dodd, sisters Teena (Scott) Bradbury, and Davolyn (Dewayne) Walker all of LaneVille Texas, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Leon and Janey Cathy Dodd.Born on March 26th, 1956 in Kermit, Texas, Lee was a true Texas gentleman that loved his music, guitar and could show anyone up with his Texas Two-Step. He and Sandy had a one of a kind, storybook romance, which is what led him to Anniston. Lee loved their family deeply and unconditionally. He had a passion for life and could light up a room with his blue eyes, big smile and a soul that burned brighter than the sun. There was never a moment when Lee wasn't creating light, no matter the situation. His jokes and laughter were endless, constantly a reminder not to take everything so seriously. Anyone that had the pleasure of knowing him knew that his presence was magical. His positivity and energy were contagious and will be carried on in his honor.We would like to invite all friends and family to join us in celebrating his life at 3 p.m., Oct. 20, at Oxford Lake, the pavilion by the lake. Come as you are.The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Charles Lattuada and the staff of Southern Care New Beacon Hospice. Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close