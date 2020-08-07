1/1
Minister Pamela J. Clapper
Funeral service for Minister Pamela J. Clapper 58, will be Saturday, August 8, at 1 pm at Miracle Prayer House Cathedral, Inc. with Apostle Dr. Margaret McDill, officiating. Interment will follow in Eden Hills Cemetery. Minister Clapper passed away on August 1, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Clapper's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. She graduated for Westside High School and Gadsden State Community College. He was employed with Community Action Agency. Survivor include her husband: David Clapper; daughters: Chantell (Vincent) Bean and Margaretta (Maurice) Moore; grandchildren: AJanaki, Vincent, Joshua Bean, Phoebe and Deborah Moore; her father: Arthur L. James, Sr.; brothers: Billy J. Shack, Ray C. (Bridget) Cosby, Michael Smoot, Reginal Smoot, Lance Cosby (Julia), Min. Charlie F. (Norma) Cosby, Evang. Arthur (Pearlie) James, Jr., Min. Stanley (Carolyn) Shack, Co-Pastor Elder Robert (Princinia) Shack, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Vera Shack James, grandparents, Carrie Stone, Gabe and Helen Shack, stepfather: Clinton McDill, granddaughter, Priscilla Princess Moore. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Miracle Prayer House Cathedral, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
