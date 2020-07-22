Molly C. Webb, 87, passed away Monday. A native of Etowah County, she was a 1950 graduate of Gadsden High School. She graduated from Carraway Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 and moved to Anniston with several classmates to work at Anniston Memorial Hospital, which later became North East Alabama Regional Medical Center, where she spent her nursing career. Molly met Jerre Webb on a blind date and they were happily married for 58 years until his death. She was a long-time member of St. Mark United Methodist Church. Molly was an avid reader and loved cross word puzzles but her favorite times were those spent with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Bertha Burns Cook; brother, Carl Cook; sister, Lexie Wilkes; and husband, Jerre Webb. Molly is survived by daughters, Lisa East (Joe) of Dadeville and Janet Howle (Bill) of Huntsville; grandchildren, Justin East, Jarrod East, Will Howle (Anna), and Molly Frances Howle; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1320 Golden Springs Road, Anniston, AL 36207 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

