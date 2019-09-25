The Anniston Star

Monika Lynn Marler (1966 - 2019)
  • "Rest in Peace, Monika. Praying for your family and Rhonda. "
    - Angela Atkinson
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service for Monika Lynn Marler, 53, of Weaver will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 12pm until service time. Rev. Aaron Howell will be officiating. Ms. Marler is survived by her daughters, Hollie Bonds and Halie Mulkey; mother, Carol Chitwood; sister, Tonya Marler; brothers, Guy Marler and Chris Marler; grandchildren, Brody Mulkey and Jayleigh Mulkey; several nieces and nephews. Ms. Marler was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Wayne Marler. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Flowers will be accepted and she loved sunflowers. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 25, 2019
