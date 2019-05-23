Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Funeral service 2:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Morgan Clapper, 19, of Lincoln, will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Adams officiating. A burial will follow the service at Dogwood Trail Memorial Gardens. Morgan passed away on May 18, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Wendy Michelle Clapper; father, Joey W. Clapper; fiancé, Jakob Elkins; brother, Dylan W. Haynes; sisters, Shaylee and Kyra Clapper; grandparents, Connie Dunaway (Albert), Dennis Haynes and Tony Clapper; great grandparents, Linda Morgan, Virginia Johns and Joyce Freeman (Gerald), and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Sybil Johns Haynes, and great grandparents, Milton and Mary Haynes, Woodrow Johns and Bill 'Sambo' Morgan. Pallbearers will be Jakob Elkins, David Clapper, Scott Johns, Dylan Haynes, Austin Dowdey and Jeremy McDonald. Morgan was a great friend and coworker. She helped anyone she could and could put a smile on any of her friends or family's face. She enjoyed her time working at Falkville Healthcare Center as CNA. Morgan will be deeply missed by all those that had the great pleasure of knowing her. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on May 23, 2019

