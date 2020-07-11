1/1
Mrs. Wallace "Jane" Horn Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mrs. Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Wallace "Jane" Horn, Sr Mrs. Horn, born June 30, 1921 in Anniston, Alabama, died July 10, in Birmingham. Her maiden name was Ruth O. Carroll and she was one of 6 children of the late Lon J. and Maude Carroll. She met Wallace in 1938 and they subsequently married in August 1939. Since Wallace was from Oxford, she and Wallace resided there until moving to Kirkwood By The River, a retirement center in Birmingham, in 2005. She and Wallace had 3 children; Diane, Jimmy and Wallace Jr. She was with the Oxford School system for 23 years. Additionally, she was quite active in Parent Teachers Association throughout the children's school years, acquiring a total of 26 years in this organization. She also served in other school functions. She was active with the Oxford Library, and was on the Library Board for 22 years. While in Oxford, she was a member of First Baptist Church, and held various offices in her Sunday school class. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Wallace Sr. and granddaughter, Jessica Loyed. She is survived by; her daughter, Diane Horn McCain and Jim, James Murroe Horn and Gail, William Wallace Horn, Jr. and Mona. Grandchildren; Phillip McCain, Daniel Horn, Brandon Mullis and Jennifer Raggi. Graveside service will be at 11:00 Mon July 13 at Oxford Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Jim McCain officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family thanks the staff at Kirkwood By The River for their excellent care, and gives a very special thanks to Chaplain Richard Hannah, and Ricky and Mary Ann Stone. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, Oxford. Personal condolences may be sent to www.millerfuneralhomeoxford.com. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved