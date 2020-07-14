Private graveside service for Mrs. Mucia B. Parrish, 77, of Wellington were held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery. Brother Larry Bollinger officiated.
Mrs. Parrish passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Gladys Nabors; and her brother, Welton Nabors.
Left to cherish her precious memories are her husband of 47, John Parrish; children, Jacob Parrish (Tona) of Jacksonville and Deborah Parrish Hahn of Ferndale, Michigan; grandchildren, Brennen Parrish of Jacksonville, Dalton Hahn of Ferndale, Michigan, Brock McSheridan of Jacksonville and Matt McSheridan of Sylvania; great grandchildren, Wrenlee and Wrylee McSheridan; brother and sister in law, Sandra (Winred) White of Greensboro, North Carolina; sister in law, Linda Nabors; sister, Diane Butler (Tommy) of Ohatchee; several nieces and nephews; and her close friend, Terry Gyer Hay.
Mrs. Parrish was a receptionist for the state of Alabama. She was a member of Wellington First Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved to keep a clean house. She always had a positive attitude and would always see the "good side" to any situation. She had a major sweet tooth and loved eating desserts.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the League for Animal Welfare.
