Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MW4 James Carlton Preston. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Oxford Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Oxford Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service with full military honors for Mr. MW4 James Carlton Preston, US Army (retired), 77, of Foley, formerly of Oxford, will be at 2 pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Oxford. Dr. Stan Albright will officiate. The family will receive friends from noon until the service hour on Monday at the church. Mr. Preston passed away on February 4, 2020 in Foley. Mr. Preston was born on January 22, 1943 in Jefferson County, Alabama. He served his country with honor and retired from the United States Army in 1990 after a distinguished career of over 30 years. He served as a helicopter and fixed wing pilot through two tours of Vietnam, Iran, Germany, and several posts throughout the country. His awards, medals, and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver Service Star and 1 Bronze Service Star, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, the Army Service Medal, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Master Army Aviator Badge, and the Legion of Merit. After retiring from the military, Jim lived over 25 years in Calhoun County where he enjoyed officiating softball, riding motorcycles, and camping before pursuing his dream of RV life at the Bella Terra RV Resort in Foley, Alabama. Mr. Preston is preceded in death by his mother, Edna Patton Smith, and his father, James Woods Preston. He is survived by Donna Lee Preston, his childhood sweetheart and wife of 56 years. He is also survived by his two sons, James and his wife, Becky, and Perry and his wife, Sarah; his beloved grandchildren, Kayla, and her husband Brenden Donahue, William, and his partner, Kailey Russell, Ryan, and his wife, Allison, Jaime, and her fiancé, Denson Dean, and great grandsons, James and Duke, and soon to be arriving, Theo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334 Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 8, 2020

