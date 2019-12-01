Funeral service for Mrs. Myra Ann Singleton, 82, will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12 noon until the time of service. Mrs. Singleton went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed Anderson and Elsie Baldwin Anderson; her husband, Garvis Singleton; her brothers, Wayne Anderson, Bill Anderson and Harold Anderson; and her sister, Olga Anderson Daniel. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Susan (David) Smith of Lincoln, Alan "Lynn" Singleton (Jane Sanders) of Oxford and Robert Singleton of Bynum; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Deinean "Sheila") Smith of Bynum, Justin (Amber) Smith of Delta, Jarrod (Logan) Smith of Lincoln, Daniel Singleton of Huntsville, Lyndsey Singleton of Eastaboga, Jordan Singleton of Georgia and Angel Singleton of Anniston; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Maxine Buntin of Tampa, FL and Virginia Brooks of Huntsville; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Singleton was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devoted sister and a caring friend. To know her was to love her and she never met a stranger. Mrs. Singleton was a member of Bynum Baptist Church and was a devout Christian lady. She was known to be a prayer warrior not only for her family, but for others. Mrs. Singleton enjoyed gardening and she and her husband would share their harvest with others, continually. She gave more than she kept and that was not only in material things, but also in love and laughter. She adored shopping with her daughter and taking trips to all sorts of places with her family. Spending time with her family was a joy to Mrs. Singleton and she loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would share stories with them every time they came to her house and would have herself and others in stitches of laughter. Mrs. Singleton will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her and will forever be remembered.
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 1, 2019