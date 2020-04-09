Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrna Yvonne Perry. View Sign Service Information Striffler-Hamby Mortuary 4071 Macon Road Columbus , GA 31907 (706)-563-2372 Send Flowers Obituary

Myrna Yvonne Perry, 84 years of age, of Jacksonville, Alabama and formally of Columbus, Georgia passed away on April5, 2020 in the Regional Hospital in Anniston. Mrs. Perry had been a resident of Diversicare of Oxford in Oxford, Alabama since 2017.

Graveside services will be help at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia at 11:00 EST with a limited number of family and friends because of the National Pandemic in the United States.

M. Yvonne Perry was born in Slocomb, Alabama July 8, 1935. She attended Howard College (now Samford) until she was needed at home. Mrs.Perry loved her family and church and friends wherever she has lived. She attended the First Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Alabama where she chose to serve and worship for many years. Mrs. Perry was a former member of Second Baptist Church of Columbus, Georgia.

Mrs.Perry is preceded in death by her two sons, David Kenneth Perry and Rusty Dale Perry and her husband, Kenneth Brewer Perry formally of Jacksonville, Alabama.

Mrs. Perry is survived by her mother, Minnie C. Balkcom of Columbus, Georgia; a sister Gloria Willett (Louie) also of Columbus, Georgia; a brother Ronald Balkcom (Evaughn) of Montgomery, Alabama; nieces and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Memory of Myrna Yvonne Perry to the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Alabama. Condolences may be offered to the family at



