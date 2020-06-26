Myrtice Barnes Parker
Graveside service for Myrtice Barnes Parker 81, will be Saturday, June 27, at 3pm at the Eden Hills Cemetery with Rev. Jerrell Hicks, officiating. Mrs. Parker passed away on June 22, 2020 at NHC Healthcare. Survivors include her daughter: Elizabeth Parker; grandchildren: Frederick Davis, Derail Parker, Jannell Parker; great grandchildren; siblings: Daisy Brown, Bernell Chaver; brother in-law: Jimmy L. Thompson, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Bessie G. Barnes, her husband, Fred L. Parker, son, Frederick Parker, brother, Rufus Barnes, in-law, Catherine Barnes. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 26, 2020.
