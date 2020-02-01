Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtice L. "Myrt" Merrill. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Myrtice L. Merrill "Myrt", 93, will be Sunday February 2, 2020 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Pastor Truman O'Dell and Mrs. Rita Fordham Ledsinger officiating. Burial will follow at Hurricane Methodist Church Cemetery in Cleburne County. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00p.m. at the funeral home. Miss Merrill passed away Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Cleburne County Nursing Home, where she had been a resident for almost seven years. Survivors include her sisters Mary Fordham and Lillian Wood of Huntsville Alabama. Her nieces; Mary Anne Welch Auten (Houston) of North Carolina, Linda Reid Landers (Andy) of Anniston, Joyce Fordham Ragsdale of Huntsville, Rita Fordham Ledsinger (Rick) of North Carolina, Jenny Wood Taylor (Keith) of Tennessee and Joani Wood Williams (Steve) of Huntsville. Nephews; Bill Fordham (Sue) of Huntsville, Dale Welch (Kathy) of Alexandria, Bob Wood (Sabrina) and Greg Fordham (Monica) all of Huntsville. She leaves also, fifteen great nieces and nephews; twenty great great nieces and nephews, and one great great great niece. She is preceded in death by her father and mother Cliff and Bessie Perkins Merrill, little brother W.B. Merrill, beloved oldest sister Mazie Lee Welch and husband Roy Welch, whom was like a brother to her; sister Bettye Reid (Russell); Clyde Fordham and Dr. Robert Wood, brother-in-laws; Terrell Ragsdale, husband of niece Joyce, and a very special niece, Jill Wood. Miss Merrill was born in Cleburne County but lived most of her life in Calhoun County. She was a loyal member of Noble Street Baptist Church until it's closing. She was a devout Christian and read her bible daily until she was not able anymore. She loved keeping her home clean and tidy. She was a shy Southern lady, and happiest when she could be with her sisters. They had a bond made in heaven. She would do anything to help her family. She was retired from AT&T. 