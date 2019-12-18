Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Louise Bright Franklin. View Sign Service Information Dansby Heritage Chapel 707 Southern Ave. Piedmont , AL 36272 (256)-447-4747 Send Flowers Obituary

Myrtle Louise Bright Franklin, 88, of Piedmont, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, GA. Born in Piedmont, she was the daughter of Roy Lee and Pauline Gresham Bright. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Lewis Henry Franklin; and siblings: Ed Bright, J.T. Bright and Ruth Wheeler. She was member of Hughes Street Congregational Holiness Church, was a Respiratory Therapist Tech at Jacksonville Hospital and was active with Piedmont Rescue. She loved to play cards and enjoyed being at the Piedmont Senior Citizens Center where she was crowned Queen. She is survived by her sons: Jerry (Reba) Graham of Kodak, TN, Lewis "Scooter" (Michelle) Franklin of Piedmont; daughters: Hazel Graham of Cedartown, GA, and Sheila (Floyd) Jennings of Spring Garden; brother: Elbert (Linda) Bright; sisters in law: Doris Bright and Sydney Franklin; grandchildren: Stachia Graham, Jon Graham, Jeremy Graham, Tony Lane, Chad Naugher, Dustyn Jennings, Shelley Jennings, Ivy Franklin, Reese Franklin, and Ty Franklin; 18 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. Funeral Services were Tuesday, December 17 from Dansby Heritage Chapel at 2:00 PM with visitation from 12-2 PM. Burial followed in Piedmont Memory Garden. The Revs. Jerry Graham and Jeremy Graham will officiated. Pallbearers were grandsons: John Graham, Jeremy Graham, Tony Lane, Chad Naugher, Dustyn Jennings, and Ty Franklin. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Franklin Family.



