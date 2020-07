Graveside services for Mrs. Nalda Mae Wolf, 91, of Ohatchee, will be Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Wilsonville Cemetery with Bro Tyler Ray officiating. Mrs. Wolf passed away on July 26th 2020 at Gadsden Health and Rehab.She is survived by her daughters, Marsha Wolf and Karen Wolf; grandchildren, Natalie Smith, Katrina Ray and her husband Tyler, Kimberly Pope, including several nieces and nephews.Mrs. Wolf is preceded in death by her husband, James F. "Frank" Wolf; parents, Alex and Georgia Davis, including her brother and sisters.Mae was an active member of Edgewater Baptist Church for many years. She was an amazing housewife and a wonderful cook who would cook for everybody. She was a loving wife for 59 years, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed and was loved dearly by all who knew her.Online condolences can be made at www.graybrownservice.com