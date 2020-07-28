1/1
Nalda Mae Wolf
Graveside services for Mrs. Nalda Mae Wolf, 91, of Ohatchee, will be Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Wilsonville Cemetery with Bro Tyler Ray officiating. Mrs. Wolf passed away on July 26th 2020 at Gadsden Health and Rehab.
She is survived by her daughters, Marsha Wolf and Karen Wolf; grandchildren, Natalie Smith, Katrina Ray and her husband Tyler, Kimberly Pope, including several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wolf is preceded in death by her husband, James F. "Frank" Wolf; parents, Alex and Georgia Davis, including her brother and sisters.
Mae was an active member of Edgewater Baptist Church for many years. She was an amazing housewife and a wonderful cook who would cook for everybody. She was a loving wife for 59 years, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed and was loved dearly by all who knew her.
Online condolences can be made at www.graybrownservice.com

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
