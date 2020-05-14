Nan Christian Roy, a long-time resident of Anniston, died Sunday May 10, at her home on Lawrence Drive surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, Ken Roy and his family; brother, Don Triplett and his family; children, Alan Christian, Sharon Christian Foley (Bill Foley), Steve Christian (Donna Lutz Christian), and David Christian (Nikki Messer Christian); grandchildren, Jesse Foley (Jaime Krauss Foley), Heath Foley (Emily McCarty Foley), Lucas Christian, Rex Christian, Hannah Christian and Maren Christian; and great-grandchildren, Weston Foley and Jacob Foley.

Clara Nan Triplett was born in Anniston on March 21, 1931 to Jesse William and Bethany Waters Triplett. The oldest of four children with three brothers, Bill, Don and John Triplett, Nan attended Woodstock Elementary School and Anniston High School, graduating in the Class of 1949. She attended Auburn University, majored in elementary education and was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. While at Auburn, she met Bill Christian from Sylacauga, architecture student and US Navy veteran. Nan and Bill were married on August 18, 1951 in Anniston. After living and working in Atlanta, Macon and Montgomery, the couple settled in Dothan where Bill started his own architectural practice.

Nan's community involvement and advocacy for people in need blossomed in Dothan. She was an active member of Evergreen Presbyterian Church and an able and willing volunteer at local events. In 1965, Nan helped launch Head Start, a program to address the needs of pre-school children of low-income families. In 1966, she was named Woman of the Year in Dothan.

The family, now including four children, moved back to Anniston in 1967. Nan continued to lend her impressive organizational skills to church and school committees, fund raisers and community outreach programs. A member of First Presbyterian Church, she served as both a Deacon and an Elder, and was a fixture in the choir for decades. In 1970, Nan worked with several local churches to open The Inner Iye Coffee House, a safe haven for Anniston teens. Over spiced tea and doughnuts, she offered a listening ear, counseling and friendship.

In the mid-1970's, Nan began a long association with Interfaith Ministries, a non-profit agency formed by local churches to provide assistance to individuals and families in crisis. In 1978, Nan became the first Executive Director of the ARC of Calhoun & Cleburne Counties, a non-profit agency providing advocacy and service for children and adults with special needs. She would be the force behind the ARC for the next 26 years, organizing events, fund-raisers, summer camps and Special Olympics.

As her children completed their college careers, Nan did the same achieving a degree in Psychology from Jacksonville State University in the early 1980's.

After retirement from the ARC in 2004, Nan was encouraged by friend and fellow volunteer Ken Roy to join SCORE, a network of mentors for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Her extensive experience with non-profit organizations was especially valuable, and she enjoyed sharing her knowledge with others. Nan and Ken were married in 2011 – she was 80, he was 82. Their joy in each other over the past 9 years has been wonderful and inspiring to witness. Ken, along with two cats, Pea and Socks, has been a source of great happiness and contentment in the last years of her life.

Nan's love for her family and friends was unconditional and complete, and she was greatly loved in return. She also had a lovable quirky side. Her family will remember fondly that she preferred cloth napkins, loved the colors yellow and orange, mispronounced all French words and served rubbery shrimp rings at family gatherings. She wrote her own Christmas cards and posted photos on her refrigerator – lots of photos! She was fiercely independent and could be extremely stubborn. She had a sweet tooth. She loved shoes, especially high heels.

Nan will be buried privately. A more celebratory public service is planned for later this summer.

Friends who wish to honor her memory with a gift are encouraged to donate to those organizations closest to her heart, Interfaith Ministries, 1431 Gurnee Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201; the ARC of Calhoun & Cleburne Counties, 401 Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201; or First Presbyterian Church of Anniston, 1701 Henry Road, Anniston, AL 36207.







