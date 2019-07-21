Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nance B. Grant. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Gray Brown-Service Chapel Funeral service 2:30 PM Gray Brown-Service Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Nance B. Grant, 96 of Anniston will be 2:3:0 pm, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Chapel with Dr. Grady Lamar Holley officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Grant passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at her residence in Anniston.

She is survived by her son, Delmar "Buck" Grant (Susan Grant); her daughter, Patricia Adams; grandchildren, Janah Renea Adams Brown (Zac), Beau Michael Grant (Elizabeth) and Art Patrick Grant; her great-grandson, Jake Grant; sister, Evelyn Gay Murphy (James Ray); sister-in-law, Lillie Turner; several nieces and nephews and special friend, Linda Guyton.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur A. Grant.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Murphy, Jonathan Murphy, Beau Grant, Art Grant and Buck Grant. Honorary Pallbearers are Jake Grant and Theresa Chevalier

Mrs. Grant was a member of New Haven Baptist Church in Coldwater for many years and in her later years attended Chosea Springs Baptist Church. She retired as dietician from Stringfellow Hospital. Her greatest joy was spoiling her grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and she was loved by all who knew her.

