Service Information

K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory
322 Nisbet Street NW
Jacksonville , AL 36265
(256)-435-7042

Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Williams , AL

Funeral service for Mrs. Nancy Andrews Bonds, 84, of Jacksonville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Williams. The Reverend Chris Thomas will officiate, and burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Bonds passed away December 1, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Marvin Lendon Bonds; parents, C.D. and Mattie Lee Andrews; brothers, James Andrews, Joe Andrews, and Jerry Andrews; and sister, Billie Ruth Roberts. Mrs. Bonds was a long-time active member of First Baptist Church of Williams, where she taught fifth and sixth grade Sunday school for 40 plus years, and sang in the choir. She enjoyed crocheting and giving away the things she made. Mrs. Bonds was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she loved spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite pastime was serving others in anyway that she could. Mrs. Bonds is survived by her children, Karen Green (Kevon), Patsy Boozer (Alan), and Rory Bonds (Stacy); grandchildren, Lindy Currier (Bradley), Casey Maples (Sam), Riley Green, Jodi Batey (Brennan), Amy Boozer, and Drew Bonds; seven great-grandchildren; Nathan, Nolan, and Nancy Currier, Audrey and James Batey, and Mattie and Joe Maples; brothers, Robert Andrews (Dean), and Earl Andrews (Margaret); sister, Ruby Andrews; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Andrews, Hazel Brittain, and Peggy Bonds; brothers-in-law, Austin Bonds (Tillie), and Richard Bonds (Cheryl); and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Lindy Currier, Jodi Batey, Casey Maples, Amy Boozer, Riley Green, and Drew Bonds. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Williams Building Fund, 5579 Nisbet Lake Road, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Online condolences may be sent to

