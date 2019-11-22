The Anniston Star

Nancy Horan

Nancy Horan, 57, of Anniston, Alabama, peacefully passed away the morning of November 20, 2019. She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, aunt, and grandmother. Her greatest accomplishment in life was her family. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert Horan; son, Matthew Horan; daughter Katie Horan; as well as her grandchildren, Brody Deal and Leon Horan; her brothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews. She was and always will be greatly loved by her abundant family and friends. Pallbearers will be Matthew Horan, Nathan Stovall, Gabe Huff, Brad Ramey, Michael Engle, Craig Borgersrode, Del Engle, and Neal Borgersrode. The family will receive friends for visitation at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, Saturday, November 23rd from 11:00 am-12:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens at 12:30pm, Pastor Donald Pilcher will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct. Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 22, 2019
