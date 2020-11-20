1/1
Nancy Lynette Mosley
Funeral service for Nancy Lynette Mosley 68, will be Friday, November 20, at 1 pm at Miracle Prayer House Cathedral with Apostle Dr. Margaret McDill, officiating. Mrs. Mosley passed away on November 13, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Mother Mosley's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. Survivors include her daughter: Natalie Mosley; grandchildren: Davion Welch, Casen Mosley Foster; siblings: May J. Rainy, Carroll E. Luckey, Verdie A. Luckey, Norma Gibbs, Aubrey L. (Jessie) Luckey, Leonard (Marsha) Luckey, other relatives, friends and her Miracle Prayer House Church family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ariel and Marie Hudson Luckey, her husband, Nathaniel J. Mosley Jr., brothers, Min. Raymond D. Luckey, Sr., Ariel Luckey Jr., and Arnold L. Luckey. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
12:00 PM
Miracle Prayer House Cathedral
NOV
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Miracle Prayer House Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
