Nannie Sue Angel Stephenson
Funeral service for Mrs. Nannie Sue Angel Stephenson, 91, of Jacksonville, will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Dr. Don Ledbetter, Dr. Jerry Starling, and Dr. Wayne Fain will be officiating. Private burial will be held at Seven Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00-6:00 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.
Mrs. Stephenson went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Stephenson is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Curtis Stephenson; her parents, William Henry Angel and Willie Boozer Angel of Jacksonville, AL; and two sisters, Edna Angel Wilson of Jacksonville, AL and Doris Angel Calhoun Lipham of Anniston, AL.
Left to cherish Mrs. Stephenson's memory are her son, Alvin C. "Sonny" Stephenson, Jr.; her daughter, Marilyn Stephenson (Randy) O'Donnell; three grandchildren, Caleb Stephenson, Daniel O'Donnell, and Shea Angel O'Donnell, all of Jacksonville.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Daniel O'Donnell and Caleb Stephenson, and her nephews, Mark Calhoun, Dr. Gene Rhodes, Dr. Jerry Wilson, and Wendell Wilson.
Mrs. Stephenson was born on August 30, 1928, in Jacksonville, AL. She graduated from Jacksonville High School and furthered her education after graduation, by earning degrees from Jacksonville State University in Elementary Education. Mrs. Stephenson taught in the Calhoun County School System for 36 years. She married the love of her life, Alvin, on December 26, 1953. Mrs. Stephenson was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and was a wonderful Christian example to all she knew and loved. She was a member of Angel Grove Baptist Church, where she was a former pianist and Sunday School Treasurer. Mrs. Stephenson enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with her family, and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 27, 2020.
