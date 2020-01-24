Funeral ceremony for Miss Naomi Lucille White, 65, of Anniston, Alabama will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Goodson Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Edgemont Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1:00-6:00 PM today at the chapel. Survivors include: brother, David White, Jr.: great-nephew, Christopher (Tina) Ward White; great-great-nephews, Rasheed White, Christopher White, Jr., and Keondre Ward White, all from Alexandria, VA; granddaughters, Lakeshya, Latricia, Megan, and Maria Ridley; special cousin, Mary Alice Jemison of Anniston, Al; and a host of cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mary Elizabeth White; two daughters, Tonya and Sarah White; her sister, Mary Ann White; aunts, Rosetta Wright and Fannie May White; Johnnie May, Earl Gladden, Sac Samuel, Jessie Mae Jemison; and niece, Davida White. Goodson Funeral Home Inc. directing 256.237.9771.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 24, 2020