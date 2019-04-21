Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Natalie K. Miller. View Sign

Mrs. Natalie K. Miller, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at her home in Anniston, Al. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Natalie was born February 14, 1931 and spent her younger years in West Virginia. Her family then moved to Miami Beach, Fl. where she graduated from Miami Beach High and the University of Miami. After marrying the love of her life, L.H. (Sonny) Miller, who preceded her in death in 1990, she resided in Anniston, Al. until her death. Working in the family business, Miller's Office Furniture and Miller's Steel, was the highlight of her later years.

Natalie is survived by her son Jeff Miller and his wife Deborah of Montgomery, Al; Daughter Phyllis Dill and her husband Jay of Jacksonville, AL; three grandchildren, Kasdin Miller Mitchell (David) of Dallas, Tx. Torrie Miller Matous (Kyle) of Washington D.C. and Sonny Dill of Jacksonville; and one great grandson Miller Wells Mitchell of Dallas.

Graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Highland Ave. Monday April 22, at noon with Dr. Steve Whitton officiating. Beginning at 1 p.m., the family will greet friends at Classic on Noble, Anniston, Al.

Tributes or donations in Natalie's memory can be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011 or a . Gray Brown-Service Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at

Mrs. Natalie K. Miller, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at her home in Anniston, Al. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Natalie was born February 14, 1931 and spent her younger years in West Virginia. Her family then moved to Miami Beach, Fl. where she graduated from Miami Beach High and the University of Miami. After marrying the love of her life, L.H. (Sonny) Miller, who preceded her in death in 1990, she resided in Anniston, Al. until her death. Working in the family business, Miller's Office Furniture and Miller's Steel, was the highlight of her later years.Natalie is survived by her son Jeff Miller and his wife Deborah of Montgomery, Al; Daughter Phyllis Dill and her husband Jay of Jacksonville, AL; three grandchildren, Kasdin Miller Mitchell (David) of Dallas, Tx. Torrie Miller Matous (Kyle) of Washington D.C. and Sonny Dill of Jacksonville; and one great grandson Miller Wells Mitchell of Dallas.Graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Highland Ave. Monday April 22, at noon with Dr. Steve Whitton officiating. Beginning at 1 p.m., the family will greet friends at Classic on Noble, Anniston, Al.Tributes or donations in Natalie's memory can be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011 or a . Gray Brown-Service Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com Funeral Home Gray Brown-Service Mortuary

1329 Wilmer Ave

Anniston , AL 362014651

(256) 236-3441 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Gray Brown-Service Mortuary Anniston , AL (256) 236-3441 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.