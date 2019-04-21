Mrs. Natalie K. Miller, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at her home in Anniston, Al. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Natalie was born February 14, 1931 and spent her younger years in West Virginia. Her family then moved to Miami Beach, Fl. where she graduated from Miami Beach High and the University of Miami. After marrying the love of her life, L.H. (Sonny) Miller, who preceded her in death in 1990, she resided in Anniston, Al. until her death. Working in the family business, Miller's Office Furniture and Miller's Steel, was the highlight of her later years.
Natalie is survived by her son Jeff Miller and his wife Deborah of Montgomery, Al; Daughter Phyllis Dill and her husband Jay of Jacksonville, AL; three grandchildren, Kasdin Miller Mitchell (David) of Dallas, Tx. Torrie Miller Matous (Kyle) of Washington D.C. and Sonny Dill of Jacksonville; and one great grandson Miller Wells Mitchell of Dallas.
Graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Highland Ave. Monday April 22, at noon with Dr. Steve Whitton officiating. Beginning at 1 p.m., the family will greet friends at Classic on Noble, Anniston, Al.
Tributes or donations in Natalie's memory can be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011 or a . Gray Brown-Service Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 21, 2019