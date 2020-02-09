Natasha Shala Mathis, 42, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Pentecostal Temple COGIC @ 12:00 noon. Internment: Hillcrest Cemetery, Piedmont, AL. Eulogist:Pastor David Alexander Sr. Directing: West Gadsden Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: Daughters, Myriah Funderburg, Weaver, AL. and Denise Mathis, Pennsylvania. Parents, Will A. & Irish Mathis, Weaver, AL. Sister, LaBresher Mathis (Antonio) Gates, Jacksonville, AL. Three aunts, Mary (Radford) Prater, Weaver, AL, Michelle (Lionell) Whorton and Annie Pearl (Larry) Brookins. Four uncles, Supt. Larry (Sandra) Taylor, Omaha NE., Calvin (Mildred) Hutchinson, Michael (Phyllis) Taylor of Gadsden, AL., and Daryl (Sheryl) Moore of Covnia, CA. 5 great-aunts, 2 great uncles. Special niece, Natore' A. Mathis, Weaver, AL. Special nephew, Darrel A. Mathis, North Carolina. A host of cousins, relatives and friends.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 9, 2020