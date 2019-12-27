Funeral services for Mrs. Nelda Jean Houston Hicks, 71, of Anniston, will be at 1 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Rev. Eric Snider officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Mrs. Hicks passed away on December 25, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Hicks was a master gardener and had worked at the Cottaquilla Greenhouse. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clanton Houston and Doris June Hanvey Houston, and a sister, JoAnn Davis. She is survived by her husband, Garry Hicks; her sons, Garry Hicks, Jr. and Shane Hicks, and his wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Shaina and Reagan Hicks and their mother, Deedee Carnes, and Blaine Hicks; step daughters, Dianne Hicks and Donna Gordon and her husband, James; step grandchildren, Shannan Jackson and her husband Duwayne, Shelly Ikner and her husband, Paul Dunning, Amanda Elliott and her husband, Dane, and Brandon Cooper; step great grandchildren, Katilyn and Bentley Jackson, Mason Morris, Madelyn Ikner, and Teal, Jack, and Sadie Elliott; her siblings, Linda Gail Hicks, Charles Houston, and Mike Houston; a special niece, Tina Hurley; and numerous additional nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Steven Bryant, Rusty Upton, Jeremy Cromer, Ryan Hicks, Dudley Moody, and David Moody. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 27, 2019