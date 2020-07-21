Nell S. Praytor,74, passed away July 18, 2020 at her oldest daughter's residence in Oxford, AL, surrounded by family. She was born April 29, 1946 in Galax, VA. A private graveside service will be held by the family upon returning home. She is survived by her daughters Sarah B. Ryan (Paul), Lisa B. Robinson (Tracy), stepchildren Katherine Kappes McGough (Harris), Curtis Vance Bishop III (Diane), Grace Scott Bishop (Gary), Wendi Moring (Jeff), Daniel Praytor (Ashley), grandchildren Dustin, Dylan and Dalton Robinson, Easton and Cade Moring, Graham, Haddie and Luca Praytor. She is preceded in death by her first husband Curtis Vance Bishop Jr., second husband George A. Praytor, father Leo B. Shumate, mother Waco Texas Largen, stepmother Dorothy Cox Shumate, brothers Larry L. Shumate, Joseph R. Shumate (twin), L. Lavon Shumate. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to your local human society in honor of her great love of animals. There will be a deep void in all our lives with her passing.

