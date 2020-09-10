Private family graveside services will be held for Mrs. Nellie Taylor Shaddix, of Anniston.
Mrs. Shaddix passed away on September 7, 2020.
Mrs. Shaddix was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County and a 1945 graduate of Alexandria High School. She was retired from the Social Security Administration after 31 years of service. Mrs. Shaddix had been a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church since 1979 and the Joy Sunday School Class. She attended regularly until recently when she became unable to attend due to her health.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, John Julian Shaddix; her parents, James Asbury Taylor and Sallie Exer Mintz Taylor; her brothers, James Douglas Taylor, Alton Chester Taylor, Fairley Franklin Taylor and Lewis Cerrell Taylor; and sisters, Vera Taylor Curry, Esther Lenora Martin, Exa Mae Bradley, and Maudelle Amberson.
Mrs. Shaddix is survived by her son, Don Alan Shaddix and his wife, Linda; a grandson, John Alan Shaddix and his wife, Kelly; step grandsons, Troy Guillotte and his wife, Amanda, and Mark Guillotte and his wife, Vanessa; a brother, Ralph Taylor; five nieces; six nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Stan Martin, Larry Martin, and Phillip Pitts. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Joy Sunday School Class and the Malcolm Street Sunday School Class of Parker Memorial Baptist Church.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Parker Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 2104, Anniston, AL 36202.
In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the visitation and service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
