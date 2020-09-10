1/1
Nellie Taylor Shaddix
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Private family graveside services will be held for Mrs. Nellie Taylor Shaddix, of Anniston.
Mrs. Shaddix passed away on September 7, 2020.
Mrs. Shaddix was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County and a 1945 graduate of Alexandria High School. She was retired from the Social Security Administration after 31 years of service. Mrs. Shaddix had been a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church since 1979 and the Joy Sunday School Class. She attended regularly until recently when she became unable to attend due to her health.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, John Julian Shaddix; her parents, James Asbury Taylor and Sallie Exer Mintz Taylor; her brothers, James Douglas Taylor, Alton Chester Taylor, Fairley Franklin Taylor and Lewis Cerrell Taylor; and sisters, Vera Taylor Curry, Esther Lenora Martin, Exa Mae Bradley, and Maudelle Amberson.
Mrs. Shaddix is survived by her son, Don Alan Shaddix and his wife, Linda; a grandson, John Alan Shaddix and his wife, Kelly; step grandsons, Troy Guillotte and his wife, Amanda, and Mark Guillotte and his wife, Vanessa; a brother, Ralph Taylor; five nieces; six nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Stan Martin, Larry Martin, and Phillip Pitts. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Joy Sunday School Class and the Malcolm Street Sunday School Class of Parker Memorial Baptist Church.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Parker Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 2104, Anniston, AL 36202.
In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the visitation and service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
K.L. Brown Memory
Chapel
620 Golden Springs Road
Anniston, AL 36207
(256) 231-2334


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel
620 Golden Springs Road
Anniston, AL 36207
(256) 231-2334
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved