Private funeral services for Mr. Nicholas John Deljudice, of Anniston, will be at a later date. Mr. Deljudice passed away on November 13, 2020 at NHC. Mr. Deljudice was a native of Brooklyn, NY and came to Alabama as a young soldier stationed at Ft. McClellan. He retired as a Sergeant First Class from the United States Army after a career of almost 26 years and was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver Star and 1 Bronze Star, the Bronze Star Medal, a Presidential Unit Citation, a Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Good Conduct Medal four times, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, four Overseas Service Bars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, the Army Commendation Medal with Third Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Expert Qualification Badge with the M-16 rifle. After his retirement from the Army, he was employed with the Anniston Housing Authority. Mr. Deljudice was a faithful member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church and was a dedicated teacher of the Street Sunday School Class and sang with the Sounds of Joy choir. He never met a stranger, always eager to lend a helping hand while entertaining with a joke, a story, or a song. He was truly the hands and feet of Jesus whether in his neighborhood, his community, or in another country. Mr. Deljudice was a graduate of Gadsden State Community College and Samford University Extension Division. Mr. Deljudice was a faithful and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was loved and appreciated by his family and friends and was fondly referred to as Pappa Nick by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Deljudice is preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Mae DelGuidice; his late wives, Ailene W. Deljudice and Vivian K. Deljudice; and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Jane Francis Deljudice of Anniston; a daughter, Sandra Reid of Anniston; grandchildren, Deana R. Hughes (Rusty) of Homewood and Patrick M. Richardson (Marjorie) of Roswell, GA; five great grandchildren, Nicholas and Mary Ryan Hughes, and Amelia, Max, and Lucas Richardson; and a sister, Marie Palmeri. The family owes a debt of gratitude to the caregivers at NHC Healthcare. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Parker Memorial Baptist Church or a favorite charity
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
