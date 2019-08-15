Funeral services for Mr. Noah "Ship" Williams, Jr. will be Saturday at 12 noon from the New Birth Christian Center, 3399 Gunnels Lane, Oxford, with Apostle Michael Truss officiating. The interment with military honors will be at Maple Grove Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday, August 16, 2019, from 2 - 6 at the funeral home. Mr. Noah Williams Jr. also known as "Ship" was born October 6th, 1951, in Talladega, Alabama to the union of Mary E. Turner Williams & Ulysses Williams. Noah graduated from Cobb High School 1970. Noah was a loving son, father, husband and grandfather. Noah was a retired military veteran who toured Vietnam twice from 1971-1975. During his service, Noah earned the "National Defense Service Medal", the "Vietnam Service Medial" and the "Vietnam Campaign Medal". Noah also retired from the Anniston Army Depot where he was a vehicle operator. Later in life he joined New Birth Christian Center, where he was a faithful member until his health deteriorated. His main joy in life was his friends, family and his dog. Noah departed his earthly journey August 6th 2019. Noah was preceded in death by: his mother, Mary E. Turner Williams; his father, Ulysses Williams; his sisters, Eula Mae Boozer and Barbara Ransom; his brothers, Jerry English and Jackie Williams; his nephews, Nathan Sullivan, Roger Sullivan and Haroldick Dimming. Noah will be truly missed but never forgotten. His memories will forever be cherished by: his wife, Irma Williams; one son, Noah Williams, III, of Atlanta Georgia; two daughters Lisa Williams of Americus Georgia & Shandra Bitticks of South Carolina; one granddaughter, Shandra Bitticks of Anniston Alabama; three sisters, Stella Sullivan of Anniston Alabama, Juanita (Karl) Brown of Columbus Georgia, and Gloria Mims of Anniston Alabama; two brothers, Larry Williams & John Williams of Anniston, three sisters-in-law, Sadie Marie of Atlanta, Georgia, Ruthie Brown and Zenobia Brown, both of Long Island, New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ervin Funeral Chapel "Where Courtesy dwells and Service Excels"
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 15, 2019