Mrs. Norma O'Brien was called home to heaven to be with her loving Husband, Darroll O'Brien, and her parents, C.E. Steen and Lois Steen on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Norma Steen O'Brien, 89 of Wellborn, will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. The service is for her close friends and family. The funeral will be held at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Minister Justin Woods officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Danny S. O'Brien; brother, Ruben Steen; sister in law, Elouise Steen; her sister, Martha Ann McCary; and a close friend, Audrey Greenwood. She is preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Adams; and brothers, Gene Steen and Sam Steen. The family requests that attire for the funeral be business casual. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate to the . Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 11, 2019