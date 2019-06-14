Norman "Bill" Green of Williams Community, near Jacksonville, Alabama, passed away June 10, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at noon on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Williams in Jacksonville. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Bill was born November 14, 1928 to Roy and Ida Green in Williams, Alabama. He grew up during the Great Depression, working hard on the family farm. Bill graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1947 and attended college classes at Jacksonville State University and Sanford College in Birmingham. Bill served his country in Korea from 1952-1954. His first priority after returning home was to marry Ivy Lonette "Bootsie" Green on December 18, 1954. He made a career as a civil engineer with the State of Alabama Highway Department. After close to 40 years with the highway department, he retired and went back to farming and raising cattle. Bill was active all his life with hiking, jogging, and cycling, and he loved to travel. He was a builder of bridges, houses and lives. Bill is survived by daughters, Norma Green Parker and Cathy Green Wilkinson and son-in-law, Thomas Wilkinson; grandchildren, Emily and Anne Wilkinson and Drew and Ashley Parker; and sister, Nancy Green Ponder. He is preceded in death by his wife, Bootsie; parents, Roy and Ida; and brothers, Buford and James Douglas. Pallbearers will be Thomas Wilkinson, Drew Parker, Dennis Green, Tyron Green, Kevon Green, Don Ponder, Mark Green, and Kevin Green. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Williams, 5579 Nisbet Lake Road, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Online condolences may be made at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on June 14, 2019