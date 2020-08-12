1/1
Norman Harris McClellan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Harris McClellan, age 80, of Alexandria, Alabama passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Norman was born April 2, 1940 in AL. Norman is survived by daughter Kimberly McClellan (Tommy); daughter Deborah Michele McClellan (Jeff); and daughter Sheila Butler (Byron); grandchild Blake Alverson and grandchild Ashley Fadely (Heath). Several Nieces and Nephews. Norman was preceded in death by his wife Deborah T. McClellan; parents Orbie and Lorena McClellan; brother Eugene McClellan and sister Irlene McClellan; grandchild Jacob Fadely. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary & Mortuary, 1329 Wilmer Ave, Anniston, Alabama 36201. A burial will occur at Maple Grove Cemetery, Alexandria, Alabama 36250. Serving as pallbearers are Byron Butler, Blake Alverson, Heath Gore, Jeff Hilewitz, Tommy Dunn and Ashley Fadely. Norman was born and raised in Alexandria, Alabama. He retired from Honeywell and also Calhoun County School System. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan. He was a loving husband father, grandfather, brother and will be dearly missed. Special appreciation to Amedysis Hospice of Gadsden (Darrell Yarnell). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.graybrownservice.com for the McClellan family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved