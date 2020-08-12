Norman Harris McClellan, age 80, of Alexandria, Alabama passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Norman was born April 2, 1940 in AL. Norman is survived by daughter Kimberly McClellan (Tommy); daughter Deborah Michele McClellan (Jeff); and daughter Sheila Butler (Byron); grandchild Blake Alverson and grandchild Ashley Fadely (Heath). Several Nieces and Nephews. Norman was preceded in death by his wife Deborah T. McClellan; parents Orbie and Lorena McClellan; brother Eugene McClellan and sister Irlene McClellan; grandchild Jacob Fadely. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary & Mortuary, 1329 Wilmer Ave, Anniston, Alabama 36201. A burial will occur at Maple Grove Cemetery, Alexandria, Alabama 36250. Serving as pallbearers are Byron Butler, Blake Alverson, Heath Gore, Jeff Hilewitz, Tommy Dunn and Ashley Fadely. Norman was born and raised in Alexandria, Alabama. He retired from Honeywell and also Calhoun County School System. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan. He was a loving husband father, grandfather, brother and will be dearly missed. Special appreciation to Amedysis Hospice of Gadsden (Darrell Yarnell). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.graybrownservice.com
for the McClellan family.