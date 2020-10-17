1/1
Norman Lamar "Sonny" Israel
Funeral Service for Norman Lamar "Sonny" Israel will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, October 18, 2020 a Gray Brown Service with Pastor Paul Broom officiating. Burial will follow at Edgemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Mr. Israel went to be with the Lord Friday morning. Mr. Israel is survived by his special friend and caregiver, Evelyn Dutton; his Goddaughter, Debbie Snow; his nieces, Ann Corley, Pat Page, Teresa Jenkins, and Frances Burrows; nephews, George Diffee, John Diffee, David Diffee, Robert Diffee, Bill Burrows and Danny Burrows. Mr. Israel is preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara Tyler Israel; parents, George and Mary Israel; sisters, Mary (Edwin) Diffee and Georgie (Milton) Borrows. Pallbearer will be his nephews. He leaves behind many cherished friends, many of whom are members of the Faith Class-Adult 5 Sunday School Class at West Park Heights Baptist Church where he was a longtime member. Sonny was a naval Veteran having served on the USS Taussig. He retired from Union Foundry. Sonny was an avid Alabama fan and looked forward to spending his Saturday with the Tide. He was a dedicated volunteer worker at the local Calhoun County Service Center North, helping many needy families. He was always willing to lend a helping hand whether it be his church, his friends or his neighbors. He will be sorely missed by all. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to West Park Heights Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.graybrownser vice.com

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
