Funeral services for Mr. Norman Thomas Kelley, 80, will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Allan McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kelley died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Jacksonville Health and Rehab. Left to cherish Mr. Kelley's memory are his children, Rhonda Bolling of Anniston, Bobby (Dorita) Kelley of Wellington, and Shane (Bri) Kelley of Alexandria; eight grandchildren, Adam Bolling of Anniston, Mitch Bolling of Ohatchee, Hunter (Morgan) Kelley of Alexandria, Dakota Kelley of Wellington, Mason Jameson of Anniston, Rylee Jameson of Anniston, Gaige Kelley of Alexandria, and Aubrie Kelley of Alexandria; three great-grandchildren, Huntley and Hadley Kelley of Alexandria and Kynslee Jameson of Anniston; one brother, Donald (Jackie) Kelley of Anniston; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Adam Bolling, Mitch Bolling, Hunter Kelley, Dakota Kelley, Blake Cotton and Aaron Cotton. Mr. Kelley was a loving father, PawPaw, brother and friend. He was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Blue Mountain and loved his Lord and Savior. In his spare time, Mr. Kelley enjoyed watching his grandchildren play ball and was their biggest fan. He also loved canning and sharing his delicious pear preserves with those he knew and loved. Most of all, Mr. Kelley's passion was fishing. He absolutely loved to fish any time he was able. Mr. Kelley retired as a Supervisor from Blue Mountain Industries after 42 years. Mr. Kelley was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Katherine Dalton Kelley; his brothers, Frank, Gene, Phil, Roy, and Joe Kelley and Alvin Kelley; and one sister, Mickey Tubbs. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 26, 2020