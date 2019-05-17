Funeral service for Mrs. Novie Prickett Manor, 91, will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Skip Snelling will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Manor went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Survivors include her children, William Manor, Jr., Kay (Tom) Canning, Debra (Roger) Beal, David (Michele) Manor and Gary Manor; grandchildren, Alan Manor, Amanda Manor (David Headrick), Patrick Canning, Kayleigh (John) Speth, Kristine Silas, Nathan Manor and Nicholas Manor; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Snelling, Grover C. (Myris) Prickett; and Marshall (Margaret) Prickett; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, who she loved dearly. Mrs. Manor was a strong Christian and a beloved mother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Manor, Sr.; an infant daughter; her mother, Beulah Prickett; her father, Grover C. Prickett, Sr.; one brother, Sergant Prickett; and one sister, Leola Prickett. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on May 17, 2019