Funeral service for O C Weatherspoon Miles 71, will be Saturday October 12, at 3 pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in Eden Hills Cemetery. Mr. Miles passed away on October 7, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. Mr. Miles served in the United States Army. Survivors include his daughter: Augatha Jairrels; grandchildren: Robert and King Croft, Niesha and Jennifer Croft; 13 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham Ranson and Estella Miles, siblings, Susie Knox, Willie C. Miles. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019