Graveside service for Mrs. Ola Mae Bolt, 86, will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The eulogy will be given by her son, Bobby. The family will receive friends at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, from 1-2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Mrs. Bolt died on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Cleburne County Nursing Home. Survivors include her two sons, Henry (Deborah) Bolt, of Wedowee and Bobby (Kimberly) Bolt, of Auburn; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Imogene Hill, of Anniston; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bolt was a life-long Christian with a caring heart and a spunky personality. She was dedicated to her family and was a hard worker. She will be missed for the wonderful mother, grandmother, and sister she was, and will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved her. Mrs. Bolt was preceded in death by her parents, James Noah Duke and Eunice Carter Duke; her husband, James H. Bolt; one son, Melvin Bolt; one granddaughter, Lauren Bolt; two brothers; and one sister. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Cleburne County Nursing Home for their continued support and care. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the of Central Alabama, P.O. Box 2273, Birmingham, AL 35201. Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on May 4, 2019