Funeral service for Mr. Olin Watts will be Friday January 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Dean Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Manning's Chapel in Clay County. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Thursday January 16, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Mr. Olin Watts, 77 of Alexandria died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He leaves his wife Doris Watts; his sons, Terry (Darlene) Watts and Billy Watts; sister, Molly Gaddy; brothers, Hillard Watts and Gene Watts; grandchildren, Chris (Kesleigh) Watts, Bryan Watts, Tiffany Watts Alexander, Joshua Watts and Allen Watts; great grandchild, Lily Rose Alexander; several sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Watts is preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Watts; parents, Att and Margaret Watts; brothers, Otis (James) Watts and Hugh Watts and sister, Ermaline Watts. Pallbearers will be Teddy Ray, Eddie Ray, Jimmy Watts, Stanley Watts, Mike Watts and Dennis Watts. Mr. Watts was a native of Clay County and was a resident of Alexandria for most of his life. Mr. Watts worked at Lee Brothers for 20 years and worked as a farmer. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 16, 2020