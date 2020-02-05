Ollie Sue McDougal, 86, of Oxford, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born January 22, 1933 in Piedmont, Alabama and married to her loving husband, Bonnie McDougal, for 70 years. They were members of Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Oxford. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy McDougal Swindall (John) and Donna McDougal Dryden (Tommy); grandchildren, Bryan Swindall, Mark Swindall (Alyssa), Amy Dryden Weiss (Menza), Blake Dryden; great grandchildren, Neeley Swindall, Emma Swindall, Noah Swindall, Mason Weiss; and a host of extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bonnie McDougal. A funeral service for Mrs. McDougal will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on the same day from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 5, 2020