A graveside service for Mrs. Opalene Wilson Brimer, 90 of Oxford, will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. Bro. Mike Benson will be officiating. Mrs. Brimer passed away on November 19, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Clarence Brimer; son, Jerre Brimer; cousin, Bernice Cole, and several nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mittice White Wilson; father, Ernest Wilson; step mother, Clara Gregg Cotney Wilson; step brother, Arnold LaDon Cotney and her brothers, Roger Lynn Wilson and Billy Wilson. Pallbearers will be Charles Dollahite, Louis Higgins, Vance Moore, Tom McKleroy, Buster Hughes and James Jenkins. Mrs. Brimer was a faithful member of Oxford Church of Christ for 70 years. She enjoyed gardening, interior decorating, sewing, cooking, mowing her grass and caring for many pets over the years. The family would like to express its most heartfelt gratitude to Encompass Home Health Care and Hospice Services, in addition to Patty Andrade as personal caretaker, for their wonderful compassion and professionalism shown in caring for Opalene. Their efforts were special and are appreciated beyond our ability to express. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

