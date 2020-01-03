Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-0024 Visitation 11:00 AM Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial visitation for Mrs. Orbie "Dean" Austin Spurlin, 87, of Anniston, will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home from 11-1 p.m. Mrs. Spurlin passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at NEARMC, surrounded by her loving children. Mrs. Spurlin is preceded in death by her parents, R.O. and Bertie Austin; her husband, Jesse Spurlin; her son, Douglas "Duggo" Gordon (Lisa) McKinney; brothers, Howell, Kenneth, and Dennis Austin; one grandson, Chase McKinney; and one great-grandchild. She is survived by her children, Edward McKinney (Twana) of Anniston, Terry Austin McKinney (Debbi) of Pell City, John Mark McKinney (Kaye) of SC, Howell Clark McKinney (Jackie) of Tallapoosa, GA and Dawn Spurlin Hobbs (Jim) of Weaver; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her special doggie companion, Abby. Mrs. Spurlin was a renowned Gospel pianist and organist. From an early age she served many churches and Southern Gospel Quartets in Alabama and Georgia and carried out her passion of gospel music throughout her lifetime. She shared her love of music by teaching in various public schools, several music schools, and giving private lessons. Mrs. Spurlin was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star for many years, she was the past President of Stringfellow Memorial Hospital Pink Ladies, and she was active with numerous charities. Mrs. Spurlin loved and raised several animals; especially her many dogs and birds. She enjoyed collecting glassware, to include Magnolias, and loved flowers, plants and ceramics. Mrs. Spurlin was an avid reader and loved books of all kinds. Her home was always the gathering place and was continually opened to all her children's friends like they were her own. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and staff at NEARMC and the Women's and Children's Pavilion. 