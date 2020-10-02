Funeral services for Mr. Owell Forney Willingham, 86, of Jacksonville, will be at 1 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Chapel of K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jacksonville with Reverend Michael Hosch officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Willingham passed away on September 30, 2020 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mr. Willingham was born in the Four Mile Community and was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County. He was a homebuilder in the area for many years. Mr. Willingham is preceded in death by his son, Roger Dale Willingham; granddaughters, Piper Willingham and Hanna Willingham; his parents, Forney and Emma Willingham; and seven brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bobbie Willingham; children, Rodney Willingham (Ellen), Kim Mullendore (Timothy) and David Willingham (Tonya); grandchildren, Corey Cosby, Jason Willingham, Tiffany Martin, Merril Watkins, Grant Willingham, and Julia Willingham; and eight great grandchildren. In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the visitation and service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com.
