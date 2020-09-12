1/
Pamela McDonald Stewart
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela McDonald Stewart, age 58 of Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from natural causes. She was born May 24, 1962, in Anniston. Pam was a long-time resident of Calhoun County, AL. and attended Saks High School. She enjoyed years of service at Colonial Times Nursing Home in Oxford, AL. She also worked in management at convenience stores in Oxford, AL. Pam is survived by her Mother - Ruby Baxter, Husband - William Stewart, Son - Michael (Shannon) Siskey, Stepdaughter -Sarah Jones, Siblings - Kenneth McDonald and Deborah (Myron) Fleming, 4 Grandchildren several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Pam was preceded in death by her Father - Ted McDonald, Stepfather - Ralph Baxter, Siblings - Larry McDonald and Rita McDonald Bowman A small private memorial service is being held on September 12, 2020, for her family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Liver Foundation @ liverfoundation.org. The family wants to thank Encompass Health and Hospice Services and Cremation Services of East Alabama. Pam loved her family and had a very generous soul; she was quite a character and she will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved