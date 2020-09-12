Pamela McDonald Stewart, age 58 of Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from natural causes. She was born May 24, 1962, in Anniston. Pam was a long-time resident of Calhoun County, AL. and attended Saks High School. She enjoyed years of service at Colonial Times Nursing Home in Oxford, AL. She also worked in management at convenience stores in Oxford, AL. Pam is survived by her Mother - Ruby Baxter, Husband - William Stewart, Son - Michael (Shannon) Siskey, Stepdaughter -Sarah Jones, Siblings - Kenneth McDonald and Deborah (Myron) Fleming, 4 Grandchildren several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Pam was preceded in death by her Father - Ted McDonald, Stepfather - Ralph Baxter, Siblings - Larry McDonald and Rita McDonald Bowman A small private memorial service is being held on September 12, 2020, for her family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Liver Foundation @ liverfoundation.org.
The family wants to thank Encompass Health and Hospice Services and Cremation Services of East Alabama. Pam loved her family and had a very generous soul; she was quite a character and she will be greatly missed.