A funeral service for Mrs. Patricia A. Rollins, 73, of Oxford will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Don Barnett and Pastor Harry Skaggs will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Coldwater Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home. Mrs. Rollins passed away on September 6, 2019. Mrs. Rollins is survived by her husband of 58 years, Arnold 'Buddy' Rollins; children, Sharon Rollins (Larry) and Randy Rollins (Pam); grandchildren, Scotty Rollins, Maegan Bennett, Krysta Rollins, Tyeler Rollins and Michelle Rollins; great grandchildren, Henzlee Bennett and Parker Rollins; niece, Eva Flack Herr; sister in law, Won'L Buchanan, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, James 'Pete' and Virgie Clark, and sister, Evie Flack. Pallbearers will be Ricky Fowler, Kyle Bennett, Scotty Rollins, David Rollins, Danny Thompson and Tyeler Rollins. Mrs. Rollins was a member of Coldwater United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved dog, Lexie, crocheting and camping. She was a woman who walked her faith, stood by her beliefs and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mrs. Rollins' honor to her church, Coldwater United Methodist Church. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611