Funeral service and celebration of life for Ms. Patricia Ann Bonner Howell, 64, of Choccolocco, will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church of White Plains at 12 p.m. Reverends Phillip Smith and Eric Snider will be officiating the service. Entombment will follow the service in the Mausoleum at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday night at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Ms. Howell will also lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Ms. Howell went home to Jesus Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at her cabin home in Roan Mountain, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jewell Bonner in 2019 and Annie Ruth Singleton Bonner in 1988; her brother, Dennis Keith Bonner in 2005; grandparents, James and Rosetta Bonner and Hiram and Beulah Singleton.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Casey Howell of Anniston; her companion and friend of 10 years, Joe Williams; sister, Deborah Frost (Kenneth) of Nances Creek; her brother, Tracy Bonner of Anniston; nieces and nephews, Natalie McDonald (Trey), Blake Frost (Kim), Leah Odell (Keith); great nieces and nephews, Riley McDonald, Jaxon and Adelyn Odell; the wife of her late father, Josie Headrick Bonner of Rabbittown.
Patricia was born Dec. 1, 1954 in Anniston, AL. She was salutatorian of the graduating class of 1973 of White Plains High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church of White Plains. She was currently attending High Point Baptist Church in Roan Mountain, TN. She loved the state of Tennessee and its mountains, loved spending as much time there as she could.
Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
"Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 15, 2019