Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Simmons, 75, of Jacksonville, will be at 11 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with Reverend Don Hamilton and Reverend Tommy Reaves officiating. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the Church. Mrs. Simmons passed away on January 28, 2020, at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles Simmons; parents, Lawrence and Bessie Harrelson; and a sister-in-law, Jo Ann Harrelson. Mrs. Simmons was born in Wellington, Alabama and graduated from Alexandria High School, Class of '62. She was a longtime member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and encouraged others by faithfully serving in the card ministry. She is survived by a son, Chuck Simmons; a very special daughter-in-law, Hannah; her granddaughter, the light of her world, Emmy Simmons; sister, Phyllis Littlejohn and her husband, Jimmy; brother, Alfred Harrelson; nieces and nephews, Pam Findley, Patti Ponder, Rod Littlejohn, Alan Harrelson, Leigh Ann Boone and their families; and her fur babies, Trapper and Sophie. Pallbearers will be Nick Howard, Trent Findley, Rod Littlejohn, Jack Ponder, Alan Harrelson and Anthony Findley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Fund, 1745 Pleasant Valley Road, Jacksonville, AL 36265 Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 31, 2020