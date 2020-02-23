Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Steward Austin, 72, of Oxford, will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home in Oxford. Burial will follow at Oxford Memorial Gardens in Oxford. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Austin passed away on February 17, 2020 at Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Austin was born in Anniston, Alabama and attended Saks and Oxford High School. She and her husband, James, had a love for traveling.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Katherine Steward, and a brother, Clint Steward.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James Austin; one son, Shawn Austin and his wife Christy; two granddaughters, Grace and Taylor Austin; two brothers, Shannon Steward and his wife Peggy, and Tim Steward and his wife Celeste; her lifelong friend, Nancy Robertson and her husband Duey, and her aunt, Bobbie Meads and her husband John.

Pallbearers will be Shelton Cobb, Shawn Mason, Josh Steward, Rusty Gann, Sean Perez and Steve Stephens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in Mrs. Austin's name. Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 23, 2020

