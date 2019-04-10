Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A funeral service for Mrs. Patricia 'Pat' Brooks, 68, of Wellborn, will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Oxford. Pastor Tim Thomas and Pastor Patrick Syer will be officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 11:00 am until the time of the service at the church. Mrs. Brooks passed away on April 6, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. She is survived by her sons, Roby Brooks and his wife, Melanie, and Wes Brooks and his wife, Summer; grandchildren, Sawyer, RJ, Payton, Skylar, and Molly; sisters in law, Jeanette Gambrell, Karen Brooks and Sandi Savage, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Brooks; parents, Marvin and Pauline Nunnally; a brother, Butch Gambrell; parents in law, David and Mickey Stephens and James E. Brooks Sr. and her brothers in law, Richard Brooks and Randy Brooks. Mrs. Brooks retired as a secretary from Wellborn High School after 25 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oxford. Momma Brooks loved everyone extravagantly and without prejudice. She knew how to make a person feel special. She cheered on all the athletes at every sporting event she attended and seemed to be everyone's biggest fan. She loved her family with a love than ran as deep as the ocean. She was so proud of her sons, their wives and her grandchildren. She created a legacy that not only ran deep in one community, but all over Calhoun County. It is a strong legacy that will continue to run through the family she leaves behind. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to anyone who has cared, loved, and prayed for Momma Brooks and her family.

50 Hamric Drive East

Oxford , AL 36203

