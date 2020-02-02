Mrs. Patricia K. Brown, 60, of Weaver, passed away on January 29, 2020 at Stringfellow RMC.
She is survived by her children, Christie Michelle Moore (Jerry), Mark Brown (Cindy), Starla Moore (Thomas); grandchildren, Roy Patrick Brown, Adrian Renae Parris, Brittany Nicole Murphy, Dixie Lynn Smith, Johnathan Wayne Glass, Mark Wayne Glass, Brooklyn Angle, Jessica Diane Anderson, Brandon Houston Moore, Triston Thomas Moore; multiple great grandchildren; siblings, Danny Brown, Jimmy Brown, Michael Brown, and Shane Brown; fur babies, Scooby, Sadie and Buddy, and a host of extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Marilyn Brown; son, Patrick Brown; brothers, Rodney Brown and Anthony Brown; sisters, Diane Snider and Jenny Lynn Sims.
Mrs. Brown was a down to earth woman that always spoke her mind. She loved spending time with her family and fur babies.
Mrs. Brown was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be greatly loved and missed.
She finally spread her wings and now she has gone home to be with the rest of her family.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 2, 2020